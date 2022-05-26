New council appoints Kintyre and the Islands councillors to key roles

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kintyre and the Islands councillor John McAlpine has been appointed Argyll and Bute’s policy lead for community planning and corporate services.

At the council’s first meeting following the May 5 elections the independent representative was also assigned to be the chair of Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands area committee.

Councillor McAlpine’s appointments were among an array of decisions made at the meeting on Thursday May 19.

Independent councillor Kieron Green will become the new chair of the council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee, replacing the area’s former provost David Kinniburgh.

Councillor Green had previously been the council’s policy lead for health and social care, a role which newly-elected Oban South and the Isles councillor Amanda Hampsey will take under the new title of policy lead for care services.

Cowal Conservative councillor Yvonne McNeilly retains her role as policy lead for education and as chair of the council’s community services committee.

Kintyre and the Islands Liberal Democrat councillor Robin Currie, having retained his role as council leader, also returns as policy lead for economic and rural growth.

His deputy as leader, Helensburgh Central Conservative councillor Gary Mulvaney, also remains policy lead for finance and commercial services – a slight alteration to its previous title of finance and strategic projects.

Isle of Bute independent councillor Liz McCabe, who is now the area’s deputy provost, is also now policy lead for islands and business development.

As well as Councillor Hampsey, some of the area’s other newly-elected councillors have been given policy lead roles.

Oban South and the Isles independent councillor Andrew Kain is policy lead for roads while Dunoon Liberal Democrat Councillor Ross Moreland is policy lead for climate change and environmental services.

Councillor Currie will also continue to chair the environment, development and infrastructure committee, and the policy and resources committee, having chaired both before the election.

All four of the council’s area committees also now have new chairs. Three of the previous four chairs stood down at the election while the other failed to be re-elected.

Councillor McCabe will chair Bute and Cowal area committee while Helensburgh and Lomond South Conservative councillor Gemma Penfold will oversee Helensburgh and Lomond area committee, while the Oban Lorn and the Isles area committee chair goes to Councillor Kain.

The full list of committee memberships – other than the four local area commitees – is as follows:

Community services – councillors Yvonne McNeilly (chair), D Hampsey (vice-chair), Kennedy, Kain, Penfold, Corner, Hardie, McCabe, A Hampsey, Forrest, Paterson, Blair, McKenzie, Campbell-Sturgess, McFadzean, Philand.

Environment, development and infrastructure – councillors Currie (chair), Kain (vice-chair), McAlpine, Moreland, Vennard, MacPherson, Wallace, Corner, Sinclair, Lynch, Armour, MacQuire, Brown, Irvine, Kelly, Martin.

Policy and resources – councillors Currie (chair), Mulvaney (vice-chair), Green, A Hampsey, Kain, Moreland, McAlpine, McNeilly, McCabe, Forrest, Lynch, Kennedy-Boyle, Hume, Blair, Philand, Howard.

Planning, Protective Services and Licensing – councillors Green (chair), Hampsey (vice-chair), Kain, Hardie, McCabe, Kennedy, Wallace, A Hampsey, Forrest, Brown, Armour, Howard, Irvine, Martin, Hume.

Harbour Board – councillors Kain (chair), Moreland (vice-chair), Vennard, McAlpine, Corner, Lynch, Armour, MacQuire.