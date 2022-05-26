Fun-day raises cash for Tayvallich school playground
Pupils at Tayvallich primary school can look forward to enjoying new playground facilities after a successful fundraising day on Saturday May 21.
Children, staff, parents and friends all rallied round for a coffee morning and car-wash at Tayvallich village hall and were supported by a large turnout from villagers and visitors.
Home baking and bacon rolls sustained a team of car-washers, while a tombola and pony rides entertained the high numbers that attended.