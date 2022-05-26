Challenging conditions for President’s cup and John Reid Quaich
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Despite the heavy rain of Friday Tarbert golf course stood up well on Saturday May 21 for the second round of the President’s Cup and the first round of the John Reid Quaich.
The blustery damp conditions made it quite testing for members, but Kenny MacFarlane with a 71 qualified in first place for the knockout draw.
Second on the day was Bruce MacNab on 72, pipping Peter McLean snr by virtue of the better inward half.
In the net section Stuart McAlister returned a brilliant 56 with Andrew Henderson next on 59.
The draw for the knockout is as follows: K MacFarlane v S McAlister; P McLean jnr v A Henderson; P McLean snr v B McLean; B MacNab v JS MacNab.