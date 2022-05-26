Anti-theft marking for bikes in Ardrishaig

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Officers from Lochgilphead police station worked with cyclists at Ardrishaig’s Bothy on Saturday May 21 offering advice along with a marking system for bike security.

More than 20 people got their bikes marked with details that are logged on the national cycle database, Bike Register.

Argyll and Bute Cycling UK officer Aisa Nebreda said: ‘This was a great opportunity for residents to learn about bike security and to get their bikes marked thanks to Argyll and Bute Council and Police Scotland.’

The bike-marking kits, provided through funding from Argyll and Bute Council and Police Scotland, are available to all members of the public.

Officers can attend organised events throughout the area to help promote safer cycling and prevent thefts of bicycles.

A police spokesperson said: ‘There are some simple measures that people can take to keep their bikes safe – firstly having your bike “marked” by using the bike-marking kits, taking photographs and noting all relevant details including serial/frame numbers and any distinguishing marks, secondly, keep your bike out of sight when unaccompanied, – locked in a shed or other property is ideal.

‘Don’t leave it to chance, criminals will take advantage of property sitting insecure, even if you are just popping into a shop.’

Established in August 2019 in partnership with Scottish Canals, The Ardrishaig Bothy is a community-based project offering walking and cycling activities in Mid-Argyll.

The Bothy is open on Monday mornings and Tuesday all day. For more information contact aisa.nebreda@cyclinguk.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/ArdrishaigBothy.