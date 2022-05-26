Announcements – May 27, 2022

DEATHS

KENNEDY – On May 19, 2022, peacefully at home, Donald Kennedy, formerly of Furnace Quarry and porter at Argyll and Bute Hospital, in his 88th year, beloved husband of Aileen and much loved father of Lynn, Carol, Gwen and Dawn, a beloved Papa, father-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Funeral service at Inveraray Parish Church, on Monday, May 30, at 11am, thereafter to Cardross Crematorium at 2.15pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia UK.

MCGOWN – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on May 21, 2022, Rankin McGown, in his 87th year, 8 Isle View, Machrihanish, dearly beloved husband of the late Catherine McCallum, much loved Dad of Jean and Jennifer and a loving Gramps of Caron. Rankin’s funeral will take place on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 12.30 p.m. in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church. The cortège will leave the Church at 1.00 p.m. We will travel along Longrow onto Aqualibrium Avenue, Kinloch Road and past the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You are welcome to attend the service in the church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Rankin along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of British Heart Foundation, Scotland and Cancer Research.

TELFER – Morag Tierney. Peacefully, after a long illness, at Ardfenaig Residential Home, Ardrishaig, on Sunday May 15, 2022. Morag, formerly of Tayvallich, widow of the late John, loving mother to Ross and Linda, mother-in-law of Mo and friend to many. Funeral service took place on Thursday May 26, at Cardross Crematorium.

WALKER – Stephen Walker, aged 87, died at the Queen Elizabeth University hospital, Glasgow, on May 20, 2022. He was husband to Susan Holland, Sea Whins, Campbeltown, stepfather of Lee Imogen and father of Tim. There will be a small private woodland burial taking place in Killearn.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CURRIE – Robert, Mary and the family of the late May Currie would sincerely like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and visits received following the loss of May. Thanks to T A Blair Ltd for their professionalism and help throughout this difficult time. Thanks to Rev Lynn Peden for her comforting and fitting service, Julius Weekes for the lovely music, McIvor’s for the beautiful flowers and Argyll Bakeries for providing the excellent purvey. Thanks to everyone who paid their respects by attending A’Chleit Church and Killeen Cemetery. The retiral collection raised £566.85 for Marie Semple Fund.

LAWSON – The family of the late Meg would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers following their sad loss. Thanks to medical, nursing and care staff, in hospital and at home, for the excellent care provided. Thanks to Rev Chris Fulcher for the service, Julie Blue for piping, Ardshiel Hotel for Purvey and TA Blair Ltd for the professional service provided. Finally, thank you to all who attended the service at the house and paid their respects along the route to the cemetery.

MACGILLIVRAY – Rhoderick and Iain McConaghy and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and support received following the sad loss of their mother Kate after a long illness. Thanks also to the staff of the Mid Argyll Hospital and especially the Argyll Home Care Service for their kindness and help shown to their mother. A special thank you to Argyll Pharmacy for their professional and caring service. Thank you to the Rev. Lynn Peden for her kind words and comforting service and Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professionalism, care and compassion and also John Hunt for his excellent piping at the Carrick cemetery. The retiral collection has raised £270.00 in loving memory of our mother for Tarbert Parish Church and Muscular Dystrophy UK. Thank you also to the West Loch House for their excellent purvey. We would also like to thank all family and friends who attended the service at the Lochgilphead Funeral Parlour and at the Carrick cemetery for their kindness and support, which without would have been harder to bear.

McNAIR – Hughie would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the messages of condolence and visits he has received since losing Kate. Thanks are also due to the lovely carers who looked after Kate so well. Sincere thanks to Chris Holden for a lovely service and Katrina for playing the organ. A big thank you to Kenneth and Rhys Blair and staff for the professional handling of all the arrangements. Also thanks to Lorraine for the lovely flowers, to Argyll Bowling Club for hosting the tea and to Argyll Bakery and staff for a lovely welcome tea. Lastly thanks to all our Bowling friends for coming to the service and to everyone from near and far who came to the church and Kilkerran. Also all the folks who stood to pay respects to Kate on such a wet day. The retiral collection raised £567 for Argyll & Bute Carers. Thank you all again.

RONALDSON – Helen. The family of the late Helen Ronaldson would like to express their thanks for the kind words of sympathy, flowers and for those who travelled to attend the funeral. Our gratitude for donations of £500 to each of Peebles Old Parish Church and to CRUK and for the continued donations to CRUK. A special thanks to Hay Lodge Hospital and BGH staff, P. Grandison Funeral Directors, Rev Aftab Gohar for a beautiful service, Bruce Hamilton for playing the pipes at the cemetery, Elmbank Print and The Green Tree Hotel and staff for their excellent refreshments.

IN MEMORIAMS

COFFIELD – Laidlaw, May 30, 2000.

Missed every day.

– Martin and family.

LAY – In loving memory of our Mammy, Catriona Cameron Lay (Tona), who died June 1, 2012.

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Loved and missed by all the family xxxxxx

MCDOUGALL – In loving memory of our beloved mother and granny, Mary McDougall, who passed away May 27, 2010.

Always in our thoughts.

– Donald, Sandra, Joe, Jem, Katie and Alisdair.