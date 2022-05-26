Anger as Inveraray children are excluded from hotel pool

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A tirade of complaints has arisen in Inveraray following news that the town’s children will no longer be allowed to swim at the Loch Fyne Hotel.

The refurbished pool facilities will be off-limits to under-16s unless they are staying in the hotel, a policy which has caused fury in the town.

Resident Kirstin Robertson said: ‘The hotel used to offer the school a few free sessions in the winter when the hotel was quieter – there will be absolutely no chance of that now as it’s quite clear the kids and probably locals in general are not welcome.’

Spokesperson for Crerar Hotels, the company that owns the Inveraray venue, confirmed that the hotel’s new policy will exclude local children from the pool.

She told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘Annual membership is charged at £600 per membership or a day pass is available at £49 per person.

‘As part of these new terms only children under 16 who are staying at Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa will have access to the spa facilities.’

Inveraray mum Jacqueline Kerr, who lives near the hotel, is angered by the new policy.

She said: ‘As we are banned from taking our kids to the local pool to learn to swim, 100m from the house, I’m on my way to drive to Dumbarton an hour away to make sure EJ doesn’t miss out in learning one of the important things in life.

‘This is after 20 years of the school kids learning to swim at Loch Fyne Hotel – and even my mum and many others now are left with with no social swim club or daily exercise.’

The refurbishment of the hotel’s pool and spa cost the company a reported £765,000, and it is this investment that has given rise to the controversial policy change.

The hotel spokesperson said: ‘Following a six-figure refurbishment, our brand-new Shore Spa is now fully open. Due to the upgraded facilities, and different offering, there is new pricing and terms.’

Jacqueline added: ‘It’s a big loss for the community and we have spent £1000s as a community to the company to use the pool. Without the people who live here a lot of the businesses wouldn’t survive, so why are we given such little support?

‘It is such a lovely town and beautiful surroundings, but what the people who visit here don’t realise is that to make it the best place for them to holiday the locals, and the kids even more, suffer. We need just a little more of a helping hand to keep the town and community we once had afloat.’

The spokesperson for the Loch Fyne Hotel added: ‘Shore Spa, including the pool, internal hydro and thermal experiences, will be open to locals and residents alike.

‘Shore Spa offers a luxurious destination spa for locals and those visiting Inveraray from further afield.

‘The refurbishment has been extensive and offers additional therapy suites and a renovated pool with heated beds and swan-neck pool fountains.

‘New thermal experiences include a healing Himalayan salt room, eucalyptus steam treatment and sauna, alongside a brand-new terrace with loch-side saunas and ice drenches, plus further improvements to the existing hydro experience.’