Your pictures – May 20, 2022
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Lock 11 on the Crinan Canal at sunset. This photograph, taken by primary school teacher Helen Kennedy, is one of a series she has taken at the same spot just outside her home where she lives with her dog Hector.
‘I started to collect sunset reflection pictures during the first lockdown,’ Helen explained. ‘I have an amazing collection of really contrasting skies taken from the same point. It’s a stunning location for it, but I only get to see the actual sun setting from around May 10 until the end of August. I’m a prolific snapper of the Mid Argyll landscape and share photographs on Instagram @helenlock11. I use some of them as inspiration for making art.’