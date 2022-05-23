Lifeline service celebrates with tea party for all

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

After almost 30 years of service to the Mid Argyll community a vital service provider is inviting friends and supporters to share in a celebration tea party.

Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers are hosting an afternoon tea party on Saturday June 4 from 2 – 4pm in Ardrishaig’s Public Hall.

The organisation, which takes people for medical appointments and hospital visits, has grown from an idea back in 1994 when a few ladies from Ardrishaig became aware that some elderly and disabled members of the community, who had no car of their own, were finding it difficult to access suitable transport to visit friends and to keep appointments.

They set up Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers and started fund-raising and recruiting local drivers who were willing to give their time and use their own vehicles.

Almost 30 years later MATV is still proving a much-needed and much-appreciated personal service, helping many people with disabilities or health conditions who are unable to access mainstream services.

The organisation’s clients come from all areas of Mid Argyll, and they aim to have volunteer drivers in as many communities as possible; from Tarbert to Achnamara, Minard, Furnace and Kilmartin.

Family, friends, carers and clients are all invited to join in the celebrations on June 4 and meet to some of the drivers and volunteers who make the service work.

Entrance is £3 and there will a baking stall, a bottle stall, prize raffle and other fun events including a prize for the best bonnie bonnet.