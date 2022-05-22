Plans for Port Ann caravan site to reduce lay-by camping

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plans for a touring campsite and three holiday chalets have been submitted to Argyll and Bute Council.

The site at Achnaba at Port Ann, near Lochgilphead, is also the subject of a bid for planning permission for a hub building.

It is hoped that if given permission, the site will help to ease the demand for motorhome facilities in Argyll and Bute.

A decision on the plans lodged M&K MacLeod is expected from the council by the middle of July, with the public now able to submit comments to the authority.

A design statement said: ‘In recent years there has been a continuing rise in the popularity of touring campervans and caravans in the Argyll area, particularly on the Argyll Coastal Route.

‘This has resulted in the use of casual overnight stopping places in laybys and similar. Whilst wild camping is legal in Scotland this does not apply to motorised vehicles (motorhomes and campervans).

‘There is no legal right to park beside the road overnight although there may be a tolerance in some areas providing there is no obstruction to others.

‘Off-road parking of a motor vehicle on verges or adjacent land without permission of the landowner is itself unlawful. Exceptions have generally been made for overnight stops, not to make camp for a few days. This has led to many problems and conflicts with the local community.

‘The infrastructure is not there to deal with this pressure, not just in terms of campsite space but facilities for safe and hygienic waste disposal, toilet facilities, bins and fresh water supplies.

‘The Scottish councils are working hard to try and get things more organised and improve services, but many locals have become a lot less tolerant of people abusing their environment.

‘The owners of this land have identified this site as ideal in meeting touring tourist requirements of accessibility, a wonderful outlook and an ideal setting for walking and water sports.

‘It would also offer the desired isolation (rather than a layby) for those who choose to avoid the holiday park atmosphere.

‘This would be the only bookable compliant site between Loch Lomond Holiday Park and Lochgilphead Caravan Park, which has limited pitches for tourers.’

On the proposed chalets, the statement added: ‘The chalets are two-bedroom, six-person chalets. These are aimed at the higher end of the holiday rental market.

‘They would be built in familiar rural Argyll materials with black stained siding with corrugated black metal roofs. A feature window and deck would align with the panoramic view to the south and Loch Fyne.’