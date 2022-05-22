Communities to help map threatened Argyll rainforest

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll’s temperate rainforest is to benefit from a new UK-wide citizen science campaign.

The Lost Rainforests of Britain campaign is calling on people living in rainforest areas like Argyll to help produce a detailed map of this threatened habitat.

The mapping project will run alongside a lobbying campaign, supported by environmental charity the Eden Project, calling on the UK government to implement a new strategy to protect and restore the rainforests.

The campaign is also calling on the UK Government to restore Britain’s lost temperate rainforests by implementing a ‘Great British Rainforests Strategy’.

Eden Project spokesperson David Harland said: ‘We are thrilled to see the Lost Rainforests of Britain campaign calling for the protection and restoration of temperate rainforests.

‘This is a call to action for people to get involved by exploring and mapping extremely rare temperate rainforest in their local area.’

People around Argyll are being asked to venture into their local woodland and send any information they find about temperate rainforest, including location and photographs via the Rainforests of Britain website.

The key indicator of temperate rainforest in Britain is an abundance of mosses, lichens and polypody ferns festooning the branches and trunks of trees.