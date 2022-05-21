District news – May 20, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Dunoon

Dunoon Grammar has been shortlisted for the Gaelic Education Award at this year’s Scottish Education Awards which were set up to celebrate hard work and successes in Scottish education.

Dunoon Grammar has been shortlisted in the Gaelic category for the school’s work in developing a positive culture of continuous improvement in Gaelic medium and Gaelic learner education.

Head Teacher at Dunoon Grammar David Mitchell said: ‘I am delighted that we have been shortlisted for this prestigious award, it is a real honour.

‘Dunoon Grammar prides itself in equality and we have worked hard to develop the Gaelic language across all our year groups. I would like to thank the staff and pupils for the hard work they have put in to get us to this point, I am extremely proud, and look forward to the awards final in Glasgow next month.’

Gigha

The Isle of Gigha’s community heritage project brought the island’s history to life and made new discoveries with walks, talks and investigations on Tuesday May 10.

With the help of staff from Historic Environment Scotland and the Isle of Gigha ranger service local residents and visitors toured the island mapping out the Ardaily township, hunting for quern stone quarries and finding mill stones.

An evening talk in the village hall shed light on many of the discoveries found around the island, discussing monasticism, religious communities in pre-Christian times and the origins of the church on Gigha.

A spokesperson for the ranger service said: ‘Thank you to everyone who joined us; we’re already looking forward to Historic Environment Scotland’s next visit in August. A huge thank you to National Lottery Heritage Fund for making our community heritage project possible through the Gateway to Gigha project.’

Tayvallich

An appeal launched by villagers in Tayvallich has exceeded its target and secured the future of a popular and well-used community resource.

The village’s shop and café were bought by the community in 2008 in a bid to ensure its survival, but the effects of the pandemic and rising maintenance bills were challenging the facility again.

With bills of approximately £10,000 set to wipe out all its reserves, the Tayvallich Community Company delivered letters to every household in the village asking for financial help.

Company chairperson Mary McNeill explained: ‘It’s costing thousands to update the business’s mandatory gas and electrical certificates and £5,000 to carry out vital maintenance to the shop roof.’

‘These bills come at a time when we’re still counting the cost of the pandemic.

‘We provided a rental holiday for the people running the shop and the café to help them through such hard times, but this has had a real impact on our financial reserves.’

In just a couple of months the community has raised the sum of £14,660.

Tayvallich community company secretary Morag Rea said: ‘Thanks to the community’s generosity the company finances, drastically reduced due to Covid, are now looking very much healthier.

‘We have already been able to settle a large gas repair bill for the shop and are about to see the much-needed roof painting start.’

Helensburgh

After more than three years of being closed to marine traffic Helensburgh pier is set to be resurfaced and provided with new street lighting. The move comes after Argyll and Bute Council’s plans for improvement work on the category C listed pier were granted listed building consent on Friday May 6, while the authority was counting votes from its election. No comments were registered by members of the public.

Boats have been unable to dock at the pier since October 2018 due to safety concerns.

A council planning officer said that the plans were sympathetic to the finishes and fixtures being used on the external works of the main leisure centre project which is due to open in August.

The planning officer said: ‘This covers the area adjoining the existing pier to the western edge of the site. It forms a new major pedestrian route southward from the town, across West Clyde Street, to the new building, aligning with Colquhoun Street to provide a strong north/south axis with a visual townscape link between Colquhoun Square and the new building.

‘The area has been conceived as a broad natural pedestrian extension to the town centre, down to the waterfront.

‘The arrangement provides a combination of access to the slipway from the new upper level, together with an informal seating and gathering area to watch small craft and canoe activities.

The officer added: ‘Where sections of vertical wall are required, these will be furnished with robust hand railings to match the existing pattern utilised on the adjacent esplanade.

‘The walls will be faced using coursed rubble to match the proposed finish around parts of the ground floor of the building façade, particularly along the west elevation and around the main entrance.

‘The new building and the landscape will therefore be seen to grow naturally out of and into each other, providing a dynamic, integrated and distinctive design composition, responding to the site and its location.

PIC

no_a20TayvallichShop01 .Fundraising has secured the future of Tayvallich shop and cafe, run by Nicholas Mes