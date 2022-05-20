Police report – May 20, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Vandalism

A fire door and window were smashed in an act of vandalism at Mid Argyll Community Hospital on Blarbuie Road, Lochgilphead. The incident happened overnight between Sunday May 8 and Monday May 9. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Dangerous driving

A man reportedly performed a ‘wheelie’ manoeuvre on his motorbike while approaching Inveraray traffic lights at high speed on Sunday May 8 at about 5.40pm. The 20-year-old man was charged with the offence of dangerous driving and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Threatening behaviour

About 11.30pm on Monday May 9 on a footpath near Bielding View, Tarbert a 23-year-old man was arrested and charged for acting in a threatening and abusive manner by shouting and swearing. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Speeding

A vehicle reported as being driven above the speed limit at Drimvore, Kilmichael, Glassary at about 8pm on Tuesday May 10 was found to have defective tyres. The 32-year-old male driver was charged with the offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drugs possession

About 6.45pm on Wednesday May 11 on the A83 near Tayinloan a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were found to be in possession of a quantity of controlled drugs within a motor vehicle. One man was charged with the offence and issued with a recorded police warning, and the other will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Charged with possession

A 48-year-old woman is alleged to have been in possession of a quantity of controlled drugs at Lochgilphead police station at about 2.30am on Wednesday May 11. The woman was charged with the offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.