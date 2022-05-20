‘Crisis point’ for Jura’s failing ferry service

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Islanders have slammed Argyll and Bute Council after a rusty 12-foot ladder offered the only access on and off Jura on Monday May 16 when the council cancelled the island’s car ferry.

A lack of staff led to the MV Eilean Dhiura, a lifeline car ferry run by Argyll and Bute Council, being replaced by a passenger-only RIB.

The council announced on social media: ‘Due to staff turnover in our ferry team, and an unsuccessful recruitment process, we are short of qualified staff to operate MV Eilean Dhiura vehicle ferry service [on] 16, 18 and 20 May 2022.

‘Alternative arrangements have been made as follows: Monday 16 May passenger only service; Wednesday 18 May and Friday 20 May relief vehicle ferry service cover [with] MV Spanish John. However this will be car-only service with no capability for HGVs on these dates.’

After hearing of the disruption Jura community councillor Neil Gow wrote a plea to MSPs for help.

‘Once again we are faced with a situation where 80-year-olds, parents with babies, and pets must scale an unsafe rusty ladder to embark and disembark from the island,’ he wrote.

Neil added: ‘Meanwhile, businesses, services, and commuters face complete economic disruption at a time when the island is desperately trying to reopen, including the first post-pandemic fell race and whisky festival just weeks away. Furthermore, our healthcare and emergency service response is dependent on unhindered inter-island travel.

‘This time it is not even a breakdown on the aging vessel (or its inadequate relief vessel) but is blamed on “staff turnover”. But this is only the latest symptom of what has been a complete mismanagement by the council, with little concern for the crew, and total disregard and contempt for the community of Jura.’

School children, businesses and mail deliveries were all affected by the days of disruption with at least one child not attending Islay High School due to finding the ladder ‘frightening’.

The island’s post was not delivered on Monday May 16 because, as a spokesperson said, it was impractical ‘to get that amount of mail/parcels/bags on and off a RIB’.

Katy Beasley from the island’s only shop explained the challenges ferry disruptions cause the business: ‘Previously when the ferry has been broken down we have been told that goods have to be hand carried on and off the ferry.

‘We do not have spare staff to drive eight miles, get a ferry, wait an hour or so for the next ferry to cross back to Jura, and then get the goods back to Craighouse.’

In a letter to MSPs islander Sarah Compton-Bishop wrote of the Jura to Islay ferry reaching a ‘crisis point’: ‘This issue – one of short staffing – has come about due to poor management, poor planning, undervaluing of ferry crew, poor workforce planning, and a refusal to listen to or act upon concerns raised by the Jura community for years now.

‘Our children are being penalised because of the island they happen to live on. We are told Argyll and Bute Council wishes to support a growing population in rural areas.

‘Our small island is a huge success story in terms of what the community and individuals have achieved.

‘We have ambitious, growing businesses, creative individuals, a busy working age population and a very full school.’

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘The allegations made against council staff are incorrect and misleading.

‘Our staff are working extremely hard to keep the ferry service going for islanders, and we ask people to treat them courteously.

‘Because of staff shortages we have to temporarily reduce the number of ferry sailings on May 16, 18 and 20. Normal service, however, will resume on May 21.

‘We understand local concerns and apologise for the temporary disruption.

‘We want to deliver a service that supports community and business life on Jura and are dedicating investment to make that possible.

‘The safety of passengers is a priority and we need to recruit suitably qualified and experienced people.

‘This has proven challenging due to the level of operating licence required for the class of ferry and category of waters.

‘We are making every effort to address recruitment challenges and are working to find a solution soon.

‘We welcome any interest in roles, and support from the community in raising awareness of vacancies would be welcome. Please get in touch by emailing roadsandinfrastructure@argyll-bute.gov.uk.

‘Despite these temporary challenges, we continue to provide a ferry service connecting Jura and Islay with arrangements in place to support emergency vehicles if required.

‘The council is committed to keeping Jura connected via ferry. We have invested in new engines and major structural works to the Jura ferry.

‘In addition, we are considering applying for funding to install a floating pontoon and gangway and looking to include a new ferry for Jura as part of our Levelling Up Bid.

‘We are committed to supporting community and business life in Jura.’