Tarbert Regatta to replace Scottish Series due to lack of qualified volunteers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The prestigious Scottish Series sailing races on Loch Fyne will be replaced this year with a less formal, four-day event to be called the Tarbert Regatta.

The decision to change the format of the racing on the weekend of June 3 was made by organiser Clyde Cruising Club as it had too few qualified marshals to run a regulated event.

The club’s vice commodore Glenn Porter told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘To be able to run the full Scottish Series we need lots of people with lots of qualifications. They have to deal with all the race rules, set-up and protests.

‘Post-Covid volunteers have taken up new responsibilities and haven’t renewed their qualifications.

‘Also, the regatta is on the same weekend as it has been run for the last 48 years, but this year clashes with the jubilee weekend and people are spending time with their families.’

Although the Scottish Series trophy will not be up for grabs, there will still be a full weekend of racing as well as a shoreside festival including on Saturday night the band Big Vern and the Shootahs, a bar and local food and drink stalls.

Glenn explained that in the days immediately following the announcement about the changes to the event the club experienced an outpouring of support from locals and the racing fraternity.

He said: ‘We’ve had an incredible amount of support from the community, so now can deliver something as close to the Scottish Series as possible.

‘We can now run the short courses for the formula 1 super fast boats and the longer passage races that suit the cruising-style boats. We will get a good load of racing done; we just can’t meet the true technical definition needed in order to award the Grand Prix silverware.’

The vice commodore also highlighted the importance of returning the event to Tarbert after its absence due to the pandemic.

‘The biggest feedback we’ve had since the announcement was the consensus that it had to be on Loch Fyne,’ Glenn said.

‘Loch Fyne has been the spiritual home of the Scottish Series for almost 50 years. It’s special because it’s an incredibly challenging place to race; the mountains create wind funnels and twisty winds.’

Although the usual silverware will not be on offer, the organisers have had entry applications from people who are attracted by the more casual nature of the amended racing.

Glenn explained: ‘In the last few days we have had interest from a number of people considering signing up because it won’t be as formal an event. The options now are greater in terms of operating with a little less rigidity. The racing will now be at club level regatta racing rather than professional.’

Glenn added that the difficulties in finding volunteers with the right qualifications is reflected in the experiences of sailing clubs throughout the UK.

‘Everyone at the club is gutted about not being able to run the full Scottish Series event. I’m distraught but we have had lots of messages of support from throughout the UK where clubs and events are facing similar challenges.

‘In the long term maybe clubs will have to work harder to train people for their qualifications.

‘Although they have been incredibly helpful in assisting us, the governing bodies Sport Scotland and the Royal Yachting Association will need to step up to deal with the falling numbers of people taking their qualifications.’