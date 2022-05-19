SEPA seeks feedback on new flood forecast

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

With 15,000 homes and businesses facing flood risk in the Highland and Argyll areas, residents are being consulted on a new service that gives communities an indication of where flooding is likely to occur up to three days in advance.

Climate change is projected to increase the number flood-threatened properties by an estimated 23,000 by the 2080s and now a digital, colour-coded map has been developed to show potential flood risks for the three days following the publication date of the map, and whether the source of flooding is from the sea, rivers or from surface water.

It will describe the potential impacts of flooding and will link to advice and information on what protective action people can take.

The map will also provide reassurance to communities when significant flooding is not expected.

The forecast will be produced every morning, 365 days a year, and published on the Scottish Environment Protection Agency’s (SEPA) website.

It is an additional tool for the public to use alongside the current Floodline service, which issues shorter notice regional flood alerts and local flood warnings to those signed up, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The new national service launched on Thursday May 12 and is the first step on the journey to providing communities with improved flood information; feedback from the public will be gathered to inform the next steps and refine the design. The forecast is expected to be finalised and launched later this year.

Flood Warning Unit Manager at SEPA Pascal Lardet said: ‘More extreme weather and rising sea levels due to climate change mean we have to learn to live with flooding.

‘It’s vital communities are supported to safely prepare for the potential impacts as early as possible.

‘Thanks to this new product and the extra notice it offers, they’ll have the best chance to reduce the risk of damage and disruption.’

Head of Environment and Energy at the Met Office Mark Gibbs added: ‘We have worked in partnership with SEPA to develop the Scottish flood forecast which embodies our ethos at the Met Office to help people stay safe and thrive.

‘This is becoming increasingly challenging as climate change impacts threaten to affect communities across Scotland and the risks from flooding increase.

‘During this pilot period we look forward to hearing the views and opinions from communities throughout Scotland to create an improved final version.’

The Scottish flood forecast is available for information and feedback on www.sepa.org.uk/scottishfloodforecast