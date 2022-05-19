Lochgilphead pharmacist meets Prince of Wales in recognition of pandemic work

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Lochgilphead pharmacist’s work during the Covid-19 pandemic has been recognised at a royal reception with colleagues from throughout the United Kingdom.

Argyll Pharmacy owner Susan Paterson met His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales at a special reception at St James’s Palace on Wednesday May 4.

The event, which the National Pharmacy Association helped to organise, recognised the work of pharmacists across the UK in the light of their contribution to the health of the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Miss Paterson was among nearly 200 pharmacists invited to the palace for the occasion.

She said: The reception hosted by the Prince of Wales was fantastic and a real celebration of how pharmacy teams like mine have helped our communities.

‘Meeting His Royal Highness was a privilege and I was honoured to be among so many other great pharmacists at this special event.

‘As pharmacists we know our patients appreciate us, but it’s not often we get national recognition of this kind.’

National Pharmacy Association Scotland manager Janice Oman said: ‘Susan represented the extraordinary efforts community pharmacy teams make to support all patients, including those who were shielding, in remote and rural areas across the UK.

‘Pharmacy teams like those in Argyll Pharmacy are a valuable source of health advice especially when access to other health professionals has been extremely difficult.

‘They also ensured medicines were supplied to people when they were required.’

In his closing speech The Prince of Wales paid tribute to the work of pharmacies on the NHS frontline.

He said: ‘You are a very familiar fixture in the nation’s high streets and neighbourhoods – something that people have come to rely on and value tremendously over generations.

‘As well as providing prompt access to advice and treatment, of course the great thing is you are also a friendly and reassuring presence in our communities.

‘A place where science, as it were, meets society. As I have said once before, pharmacies are about people and places, not just pills.’