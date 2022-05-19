First final in 35 years for Glasgow Mid Argyll

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi-final

Glasgow Mid Argyll 2 Inveraray 1

Former Oban Celtic player Ally McKerracher was the toast of Glasgow Mid Argyll as his double in the 3pm throw-up against Inveraray at Peterson Park sent his side into next month’s Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final.

McKerracher got GMA off to a great start with a goal on eight minutes when he rolled the full-back before slotting the ball past Inveraray keeper Scott MacLachlan from the edge of the box.

Then, on 57 minutes, the ball broke to Ally McKerracher from a poor clearance out of the visiting defence and he drove the ball into the net.

Both McKerracher goals were good finishes, but GMA were also wasteful in front of goal and should have scored more and they were forced to endure a nervy end to the match when, on 74 minutes, Fraser Watt scored his fifth goal over the last four matches to make it 2-1.

However GMA stayed in front to reach the final of a trophy the Glasgow side hasn’t won since 1987.

Mowi South Div 1

Glasgow Mid Argyll 4 Lochside Rovers 0

Glasgow Mid Argyll go second in the division after putting four goals past Lochside Rovers in their noon throw-up at Peterson Park.

Nick Lavin on 17 minutes and Ross Brown on 31 minutes made it 2-0 at the break.

Two late goals put gloss on the win as Ross Brown got his second on 82 minutes with Scott Anderson making it 4-0 a minute later.

Mowi South Division 2

Bute 3 Kilmory 0

Ian McDonald grabbed a hat-trick as the Bute reserves beat Kilmory 3-0 at the Meadows.

McDonald got the opener on five minutes whilst he added two late goals on 70 and 85 minutes to squash any hopes of a Kilmory comeback.

Uddingston v Inveraray W/O

Uddingston were unable to raise a side for the visit from the Inveraray second team so Inveraray were awarded the point.