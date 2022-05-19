Consultation begins on national park status for Argyll’s seascape

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new consultation announced by the Scottish government could lead to Argyll being home to the UK’s first marine national park.

On Friday May 13 Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity Lorna Slater launched a consultation to gauge support for new national parks, including the proposed Coastal and Marine Park in Argyll and the Islands.

If the consultation was to lead to the establishment of the coastal and marine park it would be Scotland’s third national park and one of only a few national parks in the world that includes the sea – another being the Great Barrier Reef National Park in Australia.

A Scottish government report outlines the thinking behind creating the coastal and marine park.

The report says: ‘The extensive coastline of the Argyll islands and coast contains an outstanding range of marine and coastal habitats, landscape features and important species.

‘A substantial part is internationally important for its geological interest, including the columnar basalts of Staffa.

‘The combination of land and sea, the views across open water, the movement of waves and tidal currents interspersed by rocky skerries and the quality of light, are all important characteristics of the landscapes of this area.

‘The population of the entire area has been declining and is generally older and more affluent than the national average.

‘However, this is not uniform across the islands and coastline and there are pockets of significant social and economic deprivation alongside economically thriving communities.’

Argyll’s selection as one of seven candidates for national park status has been welcomed by environmental groups.

Project Manager for Blue Marine Foundation Joe Richards told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘Blue Marine welcomes the Scottish Government’s commitment to new national parks and the release of their initial consultation.

‘The Vision for National Marine Parks in Scotland, commissioned by Blue Marine, revealed the extent that leaders in coastal communities are beginning to explore how community-led national marine parks could boost economic growth, public health, environmental recovery and revolutionise how the public views the ocean in a future Scotland.

‘National park status would promote access and enjoyment while protecting life in the sea and keep seas healthy for our future.

‘We will highlight the value of National Marine Parks in this initial consultation and encourage members of coastal communities to engage and promote Scotland’s exquisite coastline and seascapes, when considering Scotland’s next national parks.’

The government report also highlighted Argyll’s important marine features, including the tidal rapids of Loch Sween and Sunart, the canyons and the pinnacle at the heart of the Corryvreckan and the Sound of Iona and Loch Sween which support important maerl and native oyster beds.

It added: ‘Argyll’s smaller islands are favoured by common and grey seals, and otters are abundant.

‘Harbour porpoise, minke whales and other cetaceans are common and the area is often visited by basking sharks and occasionally by leatherback turtles.

‘There are abundant populations of coastal breeding birds such as red-throated divers, storm petrel, guillemot, puffin and eider, as well as birds of prey including golden eagle, hen harrier and white-tailed sea eagle.

‘Tiree, Coll and Islay support half of the UK breeding population of corncrake.

‘There are also important populations of wintering wildfowl and waders, notably geese on Islay and other islands.’

Welcoming the government’s May 13 announcement the Scottish Campaign for National Parks Chairman John Thomson said: ‘Today’s announcement is a welcome staging post on a journey that we have long believed can bring huge benefits to Scotland.

‘Given the right role and resources, national parks can be a key component in building a better, more environmentally and economically sustainable future for its rural areas and communities.

‘This marks an important day for landscape protection in Scotland and will hopefully encourage a wider conversation about how we can adapt fast enough to the climate crisis and manage landscapes to benefit residents and visitors in a nature positive way.’