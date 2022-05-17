Scottish Twin Shock Round 2, Kilmartin

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

On Sunday May 1 the Twin Shock Club headed to the iconic circuit of Kilmartin, famously used in 1978 as the British round of the world 250cc motocross championship.

The track preparation team, headed by Grant Mcclure and Ricky Caldwell, had spent many weeks preparing the circuit and, despite a heavy downpour the night before, the track was in pretty good condition.

Race day dawned and the first group of races saw a two-horse race for the pre-77 class with Don Fullerton and Barry Smith pushing there Yammies to the max. Don rode steadily and brought home a superb win, while Barry, through no fault of his own was trying his best to push his old warhorse to the top of the podium, but after crashing his brains out looping the bike on the large uphill it was not to be, and second was his reward on the day.

The old four-stroke bikes were up racing in the first group as well, and saw a return to racing for Kris Crawford, bringing home the bacon and the first spot on the podium with some great steady rides. Keith Stanford had to settle for second, but had some fast lap times, albeit not enough to take the overall prize. In third was Malcolm Miller, securing a fine third overall with two steady rides.

The under 300cc class saw a very fast Callum Sangster fly into the lead, followed by Graham Miller and James Grieve,. In the end Callum took the overall prize by virtue of two superb rides, and James took second, winning the final encounter with a superb set of rides from Graham Miller, bring the Husky home in third.

During all of the day’s racing Sean Doherty’s professional commentary added a light-hearted mood to the day’s proceedings.

Onto the over 50’s and the open twinshock classes: in the over 50 class it was a brilliant runaway victory for the super-fast Tam Grant, showing this group the way around the Kilmartin track, with the second spot being taken by Gordon Montana Morrison, who would be very rapid in his quest for the lead but three seconds would be his outcome on the day, and a consistent Morton Hannah, would come home on the third step of the podium with some very consistent rides as well.

In the open class it was a sparse field of only three riders, but still there were the Paul Chiappa, Craig “Smitch” Smith battles, with each taking a win apiece, so the final race was the decider and Craig wtookthis and the overall, even with his damaged wrist, and no longer the bridesmaid. Paul Chiappa earned second and Alasdair Aitken took third.

For the clubman races young Louis Tobin destroyed the opposition and stayed unbeaten thus far in the championship. For the second and third spots on the podium, it was consistency that was the key, with a lot of good scraps, eventually it was Kyle Marshall who took the silver and Josh Salmond the third spot overall.

The 2 strokes, evolution class, youth class and pre-90 125cc class all lined up next, and as the pack roared into the first corner in the two strokes it was John Montgomery with three wins and an unbeaten run, following John was a hotly contested race and it was a brace of second places for Jamie Bell after missing the first round and a brace of third places for Paul Loughlin, with good consistent riding.

The youth class saw a superb performance put in by Graham Haddow, who was head and shoulders above everyone else and who easily took the overall prize. In second, and equally as dominant in this position, was Ryan Haddow, securing a great second overall with some very fine riding. In third was Mr consistent Rossi Crawford, taking the third rung on the podium.

In the Pre-90 125cc class it looked as though Damien Carter would be on song for a stupendous day with a fine first race win, but two DNFs saw his chances of winning brought to nought. The winner with some fine riding and great speed was Micheal Mclarty, pushing his wee Honda up the steep, stone ridden hills. Taking silver on the day was Mark Watson and consistency was the key of the day for him, with Jonathan Young rounding out the podium positions, with third overall after a DNF in the third encounter.

Moving on to the evolution class saw a new winner appear with James Haddow, definitely a day for the clan Haddow, taking a fine overall result with some lightning fast pace and skilful riding. There was a host of riders able to take the podium, but it ended up a second overall on the day for Graham Blacklock who looked on-course for the win until the final encounter and a DNF finish, and third on the day with some intelligent smooth riding on the Ohlin kitted Yamaha was Jordan Doherty.

In the hotly contested monoshock class were some superb thunderous four-stroke action, with Gregor Campbell doing enough to fend off all challengers for the overall and keep his lead for the season on track. Coming home in second on the day was current British ladies’ motocross champion, Elaine Maceachern, pushing her KTM to the max and seemingly fully recovered after her injury woes at Drumclog. Bringing home, the bronze was Robert Smith jnr, making a nice consistent ride in third overall.

Well done to all the riders that braved the Kilmartin hills and endured the muddy bogs, in what ended up a very good day of motocross.