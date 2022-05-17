Building for the way we live now

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Our home is our biggest investment for family both financially and socially; it should be the ultimate expression of who we are – perhaps more than ever in times like these.

If we have the opportunity to create a home that is a unique, individual statement then we should grasp it with both hands.

It says that in a world where there is now so much destruction and uncertainty, we will create something good that speaks to the future by investing in, and for, our children’s and our grandchildren’s benefit and enjoyment.

Times are changing and our homes reflect this; post-pandemic, and in the face of massive increases in food and fuel costs, working from home looks here to stay and multi-generation households are on the increase. The granny flat is just as likely to be a kids back home annex.

Designs are reflecting the changes with extra storage space, be it cellar, basement or garage with store room; a utility room to handle extra food prep and laundry and an increase in en-suite and extra bathrooms and WCs.

Unfitted kitchens, ‘broken-plan’ and bi-folding doors into the garden via decking or sunroom have turned open-plan living into a space which can be altered with ease to answer different needs as they arise.

There have always been conflicts, there have always been periods of rapid inflation and there has always been house building.

When the going gets tough, the tough should get building and here are the businesses that can help and our take on self-build and renovation for 2022.