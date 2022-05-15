Tarbert cleans up ahead of summer

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A huge community effort has transformed the shores around Tarbert.

Around 100 villagers joined one of the largest litter collecting events to take place in the area, with 170 hours spent clearing rubbish blown in on the tide, as well as litter picking at Escart, Garvel, Tarbert Yacht Club, Tarbert Ferry terminal and the White Shore to make sure the village is ready to welcome holidaymakers and visitors for the summer season.

The volunteers from across Tarbert devoted the last few weekends picking up litter, culminating on Sunday May 1 in the Big White Shore Beach Clean.

Organised by Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust, Tarbert Harbour Authority, Tarbert Yacht Club and The GRAB Trust, Sunday’s beach clean focused on Garvel and the White Shore, but also saw 10 young people cleaning the beach around the ferry terminal, as well as spending two hours cleaning the area around Tarbert Yacht Club.

Chair of Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust Sheila Campbell thanked all the volunteers for giving up their time saying: ‘Once again the community has pulled together to make our village an even more beautiful place. Over the last couple of years, we’ve had to cancel this event due to COVID-19, so it was good to be back out working together.

‘Despite the length of time between beach cleans, it was a disappointment to see so much rubbish that needn’t be there. If we are all more careful about making sure we don’t throw anything into Tarbert harbour it would be much cleaner.

‘This includes garden rubbish which disperses seeds and captures the plastic, grinding it to ever smaller pieces, and there is now Japanese knotweed on the path. However, we were pleased to see few plastic bottles and big rubbish, but saddened to see so much more microplastic.

‘As well as making the area look more attractive for locals and visitors, this year we were also playing our part to help wildlife. We’ve been very excited to see a family of seals move onto an island to close to the White Shore. The seals sit on a rock when the tide goes out and they can be easily seen from the beginning of the White Shore path. It was important to us to make sure there was a clean beach for them and all the birds that congregate around there.

‘We’re particularly happy to see so many young people joining us, including some pre-schoolers, showing there is no age limits on protecting the environment.’

Locals and visitors taking a walk to the White Shore this summer are asked to take a bag and help keep the area as clean as possible.

Anyone interested in the work of Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust can find details about its work and how to become a member at www.tsct.org.uk or by emailing info@tsct.org.uk

PICS

no_a19TarbertClean01. People of all ages mucked in with the Big White Shore Beach Clean

no_a19TarbertClean02. Tarbert’s volunteer rubbish collectors found huge numbers of microplastics