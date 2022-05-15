Perfect conditions for Tarbert May medal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The May medal and first round of the President’s cup took place at Glenralloch on Saturday May 7 in perfect golfing conditions with a welcome increase in numbers playing.

Peter McLean jnr was first on the tee on his way to a fine 71 and, with some luck on the greens, could have been much lower. He took the honours with the May medal and takes the first-round lead in the President’s Cup.

Kenny MacFarlane on 73 and Peter McLean snr on 74 took second and third places in the President’s Cup. In the medal Stuart McAllister took second by virtue of the better inward half over Kenny MacFarlane on 64.

The second round of the President’s Cup takes place on May 21.

On May 5 the lady members gathered for a nine-hole medal, with Georgie Dickson first on net 35 and Frances Hardie second on 36.