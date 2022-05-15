Lochgilphead gymnast qualifies for Scottish Tumbling Championships
Lochgilphead High School pupil Louise Pendreigh has successfully qualified for the Scottish Gymnastics Tumbling Championships.
The 14-year-old will compete on June 12 at the national event at Ravenscraig regional sports facility.
Louise competed at the first qualifier, held at Sapphire Gymnastics Club, Maryhill in April, winning the gold medal in the Club Level 6 age 15+ category, performing a series of flips and somersaults on a sprung tumble track. The second qualifier was held on May 8 at Dynamite Gymnastics Club, Clydebank, where Louise competed against gymnasts from across Scotland and took the bronze medal in the same category. She achieved the qualifying score and is now training hard for the Scottish Championships.