Argyllshire Advertiser Leader Column – May 13, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Phenomenal successes for Mid Argyll’s young athletes are reported in this week’s paper.

It is a joy to see these promising sportsmen and women shine at a time when life has been particularly difficult.

Following two years of cancelled tournaments and a dearth of training opportunities due to Covid 19, it is impressive to see how individual hard graft and determination has kept these young people going.

Next month will see 14-year-old Louise Pendreigh compete at the Scottish Tumbling Championships and 16-year-old Iris Macmillan join the GB orienteering team in Portugal and Hungary for the World junior and European youth championships.

Great promise is also being shown by the Mid Argyll Wild Boar rugby team. Its primary four and five boys and girls achieved fantastic, unbeaten results last weekend at the Mull Dalriada festival.

Throughout the pandemic children with a wide variety of sporting talents have been seen pounding the streets, swimming in the sea, kayaking and sailing, proving their resolve to achieve their goals cannot be dampened by a global crisis.

At the other end of the age, spectrum 94-year-old former councillor Donnie MacMillan’s resilience in the face of an election defeat can not fail to impress. We applaud his reported aspirations to stand as a candidate at the next election and look forward to seeing 99-year-old Donnie on the campaign trail in five years.