Your Pictures – May 13, 2022
Approaching the summit of Ben Buidhe, between Glen Shira and Glen Fyne.
At 3,110 feet (948m) it is Inveraray’s local ‘Munro’, a strenuous climb from either glen.
The photograph was taken when Alastair Gray and Ken MacTaggart were on the last stretch to the summit, dropping down towards a saddle, avoiding the bog on left, then a stiff haul up to the cairn.
Ken said: ‘The views are stupendous in clear weather, stretching from Ben Nevis and Ben Cruachan to Jura, Arran and Northern Ireland.’
They spotted a rare ptarmigan near the top, its colour half changed from winter white tot summer grey.