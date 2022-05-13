Police report – May 13, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Drugs search

On Monday May 2 at about 6.35pm in The Avenue, Inveraray police searched a 23-year-old man who was then charged with possession of a quantity of a Class B controlled drug. He was issued a recorded police warning.

Dangerous driving

The driver of a white van is alleged to have driven onto a public pavement on Islay causing pedestrians to take evasive action to avoid being struck.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at 6.15pm on Monday May 2 outside the Taj Mahal on Shore Street, Bowmore.

Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Serious assault

Between 1am and 2am on Sunday May 1 at The Avenue, Inverary, near the Loch Fyne Hotel a serious assault was reported to have taken place. A man is alleged to have been punched to the side of his face by another man. A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with the offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Breach of bail

A man was allegedly at an address on Meadows Place, Lochgilphead at about 4pm on Tuesday May 3 when there was a bail condition in place stating he was not allowed to approach said person or property. A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged and held in police custody to attend court.

Threatening and abusive behaviour

On the B840 Road near Bracken Bank, Ford at about 6pm on Tuesday May 3 a man in a Black Isuzu-style pick-up stopped next to some men working on the road and reportedly became verbally abusive towards them.

Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Drugs warning

A motor vehicle was stopped by police at about 1.55am on Friday May 6 in Ardrishaig and the driver was charged with possession of a quantity of Class B controlled drugs. The 38-year-old man was issued with a recorded police warning.

Protection of Workers Act 2021

A male customer is alleged to have been abusive to a female member of staff at the Tesco store on Paterson Street, Lochgilphead. The incident is alleged to have taken place within the shop premises and within the forecourt area at about 12.35pm on Friday May 6.

Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Possession of drugs

Three men were found to be in possession of a quantity of Class B controlled drugs at about 1.10pm on Saturday May 7 on the A83 near Kilmory roundabout, Lochgilphead. Two men aged 28 and another aged 30 were issued with a recorded police warning.

Drink driving

At 8.38pm on Saturday May 7 at Argyll Caravan Park, Inverary it is alleged that a 53-year-old woman was found by police to have driven a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and charged with the offence and released on a police undertaking.

Driving offence

On Sunday May 8 on the A83, south of Lochgilphead, it is alleged that a woman who was stopped while driving her vehicle at 12.34pm was smelling strongly of alcohol. She failed the road-side breath test. The 55-year-old woman was charged with the offence and released on a police undertaking.

Car in field

About 11pm on Sunday May 8 at North Bay, Port Ellen, Islay, police observed a vehicle in a field and people nearby. A man was identified as being the driver and allegedly failed a breath test. He was charged with the offence and released on a police undertaking.