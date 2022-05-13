Chance to buy a place in Kilmartin’s history

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An internationally acclaimed Argyll museum is inviting history fans to be a part of its multi-million pound redevelopment.

Kilmartin Museum received a £3.2 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund to transform it into a landmark venue celebrating the global significance of Kilmartin Glen.

Now the museum, which looks after more than 20,000 ancient artefacts, is offering people the chance to buy bronze plaques that will form part of a striking artistic installation at the entrance to the venue.

A spokesperson for the museum said: ‘We are in the very last stages of fundraising towards the redevelopment of Kilmartin Museum and have a very special opportunity for anyone who ever wanted to be part of a museum themselves.

‘The plaques form a map of the glen, connected by a beautiful, flowing bronze ‘river’ located in the entrance hall to the new museum.

‘Unless people wish to remain anonymous, their name will be inscribed on the plaque of their choice, which will also bear a design related to the monument itself.’

Plaques are priced from £500, but higher donation amounts are available – and smaller donations will be welcomed.

The spokesperson added: ‘By purchasing a plaque donors will help us to care for more than 20,000 ancient artefacts, ensuring that we can continue to tell the story of one of Scotland’s most significant landscapes.’

Anyone interested in finding out more or wanting to purchase a plaque can contact the museum on 01546 510 278 or via redevelopment@kilmartin.org or by visiting the website: www.kilmartin.org/donate