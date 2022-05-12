Young rugby stars travel overseas for Dalriada number three

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Last Saturday Isle of Mull Minis hosted the third round of the Dalriada Summer Festivals at Garmony.

On a fantastic day for rugby, almost 100 youngsters from across Argyll enjoyed the ferry ride over to the island and the double decker bus ride to the venue almost as much as the rugby.

In the P4/5 group Mid Argyll once again were the team to beat, winning four games out of five and scoring 30 tries across the day.

Kintyre, Lochaber and Etive Vikings were only separated by tries scored over the day, with all three teams winning two, drawing one and losing two. Kintyre had the superior difference taking second place.

Mull Continue to improve winning two games and losing three. In most games there was only a try or two between the teams who are all improving tournament by tournament.

In the P6/7 group Etive Vikings and Oban could only be separated by try differences over the day, with both teams winning four games and losing one. Vikings topped the table scoring an amazing 30 tries over the competition.

Lochaber and Kintyre battled for third spot and, again, could only be separated on tries, with both teams scoring 28, but Lochaber having the tighter defence, securing third spot.

The day was finished with some combined games at each age group.

Regional development officer Andrew Johnston said: ‘The quality of rugby on display was fantastic to see and a healthy support was on hand to enjoy the day.

‘Thanks to Isle of Mull RFC for the fantastic hospitality and a great day out.’

The next Dalriada Festival will take place on Sunday May 29 when Etive Vikings host the event at Taynuilt Sports Hub.