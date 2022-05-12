Tarbert crowns seafood ‘royal family’
The organisers of the annual Tarbert Seafood Festival have announced the winners of this year’s vote for the festival queen and her princesses.
Local businesses voted for Keira Guy to take the crown as this year’s Seafood Queen and then, at the Princess Disco held on Friday May 6, it was announced that Keira will be joined by princesses Macey Fair and Caelyn Graham.
The theme for this year’s Seafood Festival which takes place on July 2 and 3 is Down on the Farm and participants in the famous annual parade are invited to begin planning their costumes with this theme in mind.