Success for Mid Argyll Pipe Band as Highland games return

After a three-year gap the first Highland games of the season proved a great success for the Mid Argyll Pipe Band.

On Sunday May 8 the Mid Argyll musicians competed at the Gourock Highland Games playing, at times, in contests that were above their grade level and coming away with a good haul of trophies.

The Mid Argyll Pipe Band placed third in Grade Three and third in the West of Scotland confined (Grade Three ), but also placed 4th at the level above – Grade Two confined.

A spokesperson for the Gourock Highland games said: ‘After two seasons of being unable to compete, we were delighted to host our first Glasgow and West of Scotland branch competition on Sunday May 8.

‘Thank you to all the bands who participated, to their supporters for cheering them on, members of the public for coming to support the event and to Inverclyde Council as our promoter.’

Sunday’s results were as follows:

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association

Glasgow & West of Scotland Branch

Gourock Highland Games – Results

Juvenile Drum Major

1 Beth Turner – Uddingston Strathclyde

2 Becky Cox – Troon Blackrock

Juvenile Drum Major Confined:

1 Beth Turner

Adult Drum Major

1 Gibb Fraser – Royal Burgh of Annan

2 Andy Lyon – Royal Burgh of Stirling

Grade 4B / Novice Juvenile B

1 High School of Dundee – Ensemble Preference

2 Oban High School

3 Renfrewshire Schools

4 Kilbarchan

5 Burntisland & District

6 Govan Schools & Community Pipe Band

Grade 4B / Novice Juvenile B Confined:

1 Oban High School

2 Renfrewshire Schools

3 Kilbarchan

4 Govan Schools & Community Pipe Band

5 St Columbus School

6 Dunoon Argyll

Grade 4A / Novice Juvenile A

1 Lower Clyde Pipes & Drums

2 Camelon & District

3 Kilbarchan

4 Strathendrick Pipe Band Association

5 West Lothian Schools

6 Uddingston Strathclyde

Grade 4A / Novice Juvenile A Confined:

1 Lower Clyde Pipes & Drums

2 Kilbarchan

3 Strathendrick Pipe Band Association

4 Uddingston Strathclyde

Grade 3

1 Johnstone

2 Coalburn IOR

3 Mid Argyll Pipe Band – Ensemble Preference

4 City of Newcastle

5 Ayr Pipe Band

6 Dunbar RBL Pipe Band

Grade 3 Confined:

1 Johnstone

2 Coalburn IOR

3 Mid Argyll Pipe Band

Grade 2

1 Uddingston Pipe Band

2 Royal Burgh of Annan

3 Johnstone Grade 3

4 Coalburn IOR

5 Ayr Pipe Band Society

6 City of Newcastle

Grade 2 Confined:

1 Uddingston Pipe Band

2 Johnstone Grade 3

3 Coalburn IOR

4 Mid Argyll Pipe Band

Grade 1

1 Police Scotland Fife

2 Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia

3 Johnstone Pipe Band

4 Police Scotland & Federation

Grade 1 Confined:

1 Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia

2 Johnstone Pipe Band

3 Police Scotland & Federation