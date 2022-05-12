Mid Argyll RFC – Mull Dalriada Festival

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Dalriada festival was one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season for Mid Argyll’s mini rugby players with a trip to Mull on Saturday May 7.

Unfortunately, the P6/7 section was unable to raise a team for various reasons so the P4/5 Wild Boars made the journey bearing the full weight of expectation and hope for the day, and they did not disappoint.

The young squad of seven players, including some for whom this was their first tournament, put on a great display of tackling, running, passing and try-scoring. Contesting against some very competitive opponents from all across Argyll, they all played their part in a great team effort.

The first game of the day was against Oban and, as this is always a close fixture, everyone was ready for the challenge. Both teams played excellent rugby, scoring eleven tries between them but the Wild Boars edged out their Oban rivals winning the game by six tries to five; a great start for the Mid Argyll team.

During the rest of the day games against Mull, Kintyre, Lochaber and Etive Vikings of Taynuilt were played. With a draw against Lochaber 8-8, and victories against Mull 6-5, Kintyre 5-4 and the Vikings 5-4 it turned out to be a very successful trip for the Boars.

Coaches Stuart Charnock and Jim Hill could not have been more pleased for the battling Mid Argyll team. Stuart said: ‘With only seven players the Boars pulled together and worked tirelessly showing unbelievable commitment to remain undefeated throughout the day

Jim added: ‘Many thanks to everyone at Mull RFC for an excellent day out; players and parents are still buzzing – a brilliant standard of rugby from all teams involved.’

The next Dalriada tournament will be hosted by Lochaber RFC in Fort William on May 22. If any new players would like to join in, the Wild Boars train every Tuesday between 4 and 5pm on the rugby pitch at the Lochgilphead joint campus. Mini Rugby is for anyone, boys and girls, from P4 to P7 ,and everyone is welcome.