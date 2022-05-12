Jubilee Medals awarded to Tarbert firefighters
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Seven Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medals were awarded on Thursday May 5 to firefighters based at Tarbert’s community fire station in recognition of their service to the community.
The Queens Platinum Jubilee Medal is given to emergency services personnel who have been in paid service, retained or in a voluntary capacity, who have to face the prospect of dealing with emergencies as part of their conditions of service, and had completed five full calendar years of service.
Receiving the medals on Thursday were watch commander Aggie Dennis and firefighters Lorraine Taylor, Stuart Allen, Gordon West, Patrick McIntyre and Callum MacDonald. Duncan MacGregor was awarded the medal in his absence and will receive it on return from his holiday.