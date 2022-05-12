Councillor Philand re-elected for Mid Argyll with highest number of first-choice votes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Former chef and council worker Jan Brown and businessman Garret Corner are celebrating their first appointments to Argyll and Bute Council.

Jan came second in the Mid Argyll ballot on Thursday May 5, with independent candidate Douglas Philand taking 1,148 of the first-preference votes. Councillor Philand, who has been on the council since 2007, was elected alongside the SNP’s Jan Brown and the Scottish Conservatives’ Garret Corner.

The turnout for the ward was 52 per cent. The result was revealed at Lochgilphead Joint Campus on Friday May 6, with votes having been counted since first thing in the morning.

Councillor Philand said: ‘It is wonderful that all the candidates put themselves forward and we have put our faith in what we have done.

‘Thank you to those who decided that I should represent Mid Argyll, along with Garret Corner and Jan Brown.’

Councillor Brown said: ‘Thank you to everybody who is here. It has been a fantastic journey and I will never forget it, and now we move on to the next bit.

‘It is a privilege to be here and to be involved from the start. I will represent every single person in Mid Argyll the best I can and I will give 100 per cent every day.’

Councillor Corner was not in attendance at the count.

The election took place under the single transferrable vote system. The result, with first preference votes listed for every candidate, was:

Abisola Adepetun (Independent) – 54

David Barton (Scottish Liberal Democrat) – 107

Jan Brown (SNP) – 993

Lesley Burt (Scottish Labour) – 157

Andy Cameron (Independent) – 140

Garret Corner (Scottish Conservative) – 371

Donnie MacMillan (Independent) – 149

Douglas Philand (Independent) – 1148

Ross Weir (Independence for Scotland Party) – 78