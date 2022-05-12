Announcements – May 13, 2022

DEATHS

CURRIE – Peacefully at home, 12 Cara View, Tayinloan, on May 9, 2022, Mary Gillies (May) in her 99th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Colin Currie, much loved mother of Robert and Mary, mother-in-law of Ruby and Donald, loving granny of Stuart and Alison and great- granny of Ellen. Funeral service will take place on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1.00 p.m. in the A’Chleit Church, thereafter to Killean Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Marie Semple fund.

HOWARTH – Suddenly but peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on May 4, 2022, Leslie (Les) Kennedy Howarth OBE in his 85th year, Tiree, Low Askomil Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Sheena, loving dad of Elaine and Craig, proud grampa of Gregor and Andrew and a caring and respected father-in-law of Calum and Fiona. Les’s Cremation service will be held in Clydebank Crematorium on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11.30 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited.

IRVINE – Peacefully after an illness at Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on April 25, 2022, Sylvia Hudson Irvine, in her 80th year, much loved wife to Stuart, loving mum to Mike, Pete and David, a cherished Gran to Callum, Rowan and Millie and big sister to Michael Martin. Sylvia’s funeral will take place on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 12.00 noon in Saddell and Carradale Parish Church. The cortège will leave Saddell and Carradale Church at 12.30 p.m. We will travel from the Church, through the village and down to the Pier. You are welcome to attend the service in the Church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Sylvia along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Dementia Scotland. A private cremation will take place at a later date.

LAWSON – Peacefully at home, 82 The Roading, Campbeltown, on May 4, 2022, Margaret Lawson née McGougan (Meg) in her 85th year, beloved wife of the late Dougie, much loved mum of Donald and Calum, mother-in-law of Maureen and an adored granny and great-granny.

LINN/BAXTER – Suddenly, on May 4, 2022, Joanna Clair Linn, in her 76th year, Ardell House, Machrihanish, loving wife to David Baxter and the late W Russell Linn, much loved mum of Jane and Peter, loving grandmother of Lara, Romy, Louie and Mala and a much loved sister of Avril and the late Audrey.

MCGEACHY – Suddenly at home, 15 Woodside, Carradale, on April 18, 2022, Neil Paterson McGeachy (Bob) in his 68th year, dearly beloved dad of Laura, Lynsay and Alasdair, loving papa of Scott, much loved brother of Catherine, Janet and Helen and a loving brother-in-law and uncle.

RONALDSON – Helen McDonald (née McKerral). Peacefully at the Borders General Hospital, Melrose, on May 4, 2022, mother to Aileen, Heather, Kateryn, Patricia, Iain and Sheelagh, dearly loved sister to Donnie, grandmother and mother-in-law of the family. Service in Peebles Old Parish Church, on Tuesday, May 17 at 12.45 p.m. to which all family and friends are invited, thereafter interment in Peebles Cemetery Neidpath Road Gate at 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations to CRUK https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/in-memory-of-helen-ronaldson

THOMSON – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on May 5, 2022, Agnes Robertson McMillan Thomson, in her 72nd year, 92 Longrow, Campbeltown, dearly beloved mum of Neil, mother-in-law of Rhona, loving granny of Hannah, Rhian, Sophie, Hayley and Niamh and a loving sister and aunt. Agnes’s funeral will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. in the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown. The cortège will leave the Church at 11.30 a.m. We will travel along Argyll Street, Main Street, Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church or Kilkerran Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Agnes along our route.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

HAMILTON – Avril gratefully thanks Mr Claffey for Mum’s use of his phone, ambulance paramedics, especially Graham for his care of Mum, Lorraine at Fresh Connection and Rev. Steve Fulcher. Messrs Kenneth and Rhys Blair for his sensitive and faultless funeral arrangements. All who paid their respects at church, on the streets and Kilkerran Cemetery. Everyone who gave support and kind expressions of sympathy, and thanks to the Ardshiel Hotel.