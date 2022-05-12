All welcome at Lochgilphead Easy Club’s music event

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Lochgilphead club is to play its part in the world’s biggest mental health arts festival.

On Saturday May 21 the Mid Argyll Easy Club will stage an outdoor musical event entitled Gather at the Lochside.

Lochgilphead’s Lochside centre on McEwan Road will play host to an array of Easy Club musicians and their friends as part of the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival which this year takes place from May 4 to 24 at numerous venues across the country and online.

This year the festival, which is the largest of its type in the world, will have the theme ‘Gather’ and this will be reflected in the Lochgilphead event with space being offered to those who wish to join in the music by playing instruments or singing.

There will be music and collaborative art, stalls and catering within an accessible and welcoming space.

People attending will also be asked if they want to contribute to a large painting on the theme of ‘Gathering’.

The event is free of charge and supported by National Lottery Awards for All, the Argyll and Bute staff of the centre as well as other organisations. Donations will be welcome.