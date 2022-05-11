Free lessons at refurbished swimming pool

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Mid Argyll Youth Development Service will be providing free swimming lessons in Lochgilphead’s newly refurbished pool.

As soon as the MACPool reopens its doors on Monday May 16 young people living locally will have the chance to hone their skills in the renovated pool.

A spokesperson for the youth development service said: ‘We anticipate that the sessions may be extremely busy, especially the girls’ sessions and we have a maximum of 50 spaces per session.

Please confirm with MAYDS staff that the session is not at full capacity before dropping off any young person.’

Boys aged between eight and 18 can attend on Monday at 6.30pm to 7.30pm; girls from eight years of age to primary six are invited on Tuesday from 6.30pm to 7.15pm, followed at 7.15pm to 8pm by girls from primary seven age up to 18.

All young people attending must be able to swim and membership forms for any new members can be completed by a parent at the session.