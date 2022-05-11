Former Lib Dem leader Robin Currie returns – just unseating Alastair Redman on equal votes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The leader of the last Argyll and Bute Council has been re-elected – meaning he is set to reach 30 years on the council.

Kintyre and the Islands Liberal Democrat Robin Currie was one of three winning candidates elected to the ward in the council election on Thursday May 5.

He became the authority’s leader in September 2020 and remained in post right through to the election. He has been on the council since its first elections were held in 1995.

Also elected in the polls were John McAlpine (Independent) and Dougie McFadzean (SNP), both newcomers to the council. Councillor McAlpine has already served on the council.

But independent candidate Alastair Redman will not return to the council he had been a member of since 2017, having narrowly failed in his bid to be re-elected.

He and councillor Currie had an equal total of 474 first preference votes, with councillor Currie prevailing at stage six of voting.

The council’s next full meeting, expected to be later this month, will decide who will become leader for the authority’s new term, along with the posts of depute leader, provost and depute provost.

Councillor Currie said: ‘I am pleased and very humbled that people have put their trust in me and I am set for the next five years. I am looking forward to it and the hard work starts now.

‘We have been at home for the last two years, so we now have to get out and in among our communities and finding out their priorities.’

Councillor McFadzean said: ‘It is all quite surreal, having been 25 years in the police and then this. We have burned thousands of miles over the last month or so – it is a huge ward.

‘I will work my guts out over the next five years to try to improve this area, and this is where the work really starts for me.’

And councillor McAlpine, who lost his seat in the 2017 election, said: ‘I was here five years ago bitterly disappointed with the result.

‘Thanks to my wife and son, and I will continue to work hard for not only the mainland, but for island communities.’

Independent and former Tory Alastair Redman, who lost his seat, vowed: ‘I will still be very active in local politics.’

The election took place under the single transferrable vote system. The result, with first preference votes listed for every candidate, was:

Robin Currie (Scottish Liberal Democrats) – 474 (elected at stage six of voting)

Jane Kelly (Scottish Labour) – 122

John McAlpine (Independent) – 680

Dougie McFadzean (SNP) – 863

Alec McNeilly (Scottish Conservative) – 276

Alastair Redman (Independent) – 474

The electorate was 5,377 and the number of ballot papers received was 2,938 giving a percentage turnout of 54.6 per cent. There were 49 rejected ballot papers. The quota of votes for a candidate to be elected was 723.