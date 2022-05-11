Blarbuie Rangers trained to support mental health programme

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead-based countryside rangers have joined a national programme aimed at supporting people with poor mental.

Philippa McKee and Dan Griffith work with ACT, the Argyll and the Isles coast and countryside trust, at Blarbuie and now they have joined the Branching Out mental health programme.

Overseen by Scottish Forestry, Branching Out is a national partnership programme between ACT, NHS Highland and community organisations that provides programmes of woodland activities on referral from mental health services.

ACT’s role in the project has been to establish a network across Argyll and the Isles.

This provision of an area-wide umbrella organisation is unique to Argyll and now Philippa and Dan have been trained to deliver the service which helps people overcome their problems together out in a woodland setting with support and teamwork.

Activities include cooking food on a camp fire, building a shelter, walking, tai-chi and mindfulness.

Branching Out Argyll Co-ordinator Sara Maclean said: ‘We’re really excited to welcome Philippa and Dan to the Branching Out Argyll network.

‘New trained leaders will help us to build our capacity and increase our ability to run programmes for people who need them.

‘Dan said it was the best learning experience he had ever had and we can’t wait to see their new found skills in action at Blarbuie.’

At the beginning of May Dan and Philippa attended a Branching Out training course at Arbriachan Forest near Loch Ness.

As part of the course Philippa gave a demonstration on the world of lichens and mosses while Dan shared his experience of green woodworking and encouraged everyone to make a mallet.

The participants also shared food around the campfire and had a go a whittling tent pegs.