New Centre will Pave the Path in Construction and Engineering

A former bowling alley at MACC Business Park, Campbeltown has been transformed into a new construction and engineering centre as part of UHI Argyll.

The UHI Argyll Brewster Centre for Construction and Engineering was funded by the Highland’s and Islands Enterprise (HIE), UHI Argyll’s own resources and a donation of £46,590 from the Brewster Legacy. The legacy was given for the purpose of advancing education within the community; to assist those who may not have benefitted from mainstream formal education or faced challenges in accessing further education.

With two large workshops, it is hoped the new facility will enable the college to increase it’s offering in construction and engineering courses, meeting the high demand for trades training within the local community.

The official opening of the Centre will take place at MACC Business Park’s 10th Anniversary Open Day on Saturday 14th May 2022. Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto will lead the ribbon cutting ceremony at 10.30am. Visitors will have the chance to tour the premises, view some of our current student’s work and find out about the courses on offer through UHI Argyll.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, visitors also have the chance to book on to mini-bus tours of the full site, or enjoy a self-guided walking tour, followed by refreshments provided by Argyll Bakeries.

