Appeal for witnesses after fatal crash at Lomondgate

Road policing officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road crash on the A82 at Lomondgate roundabout Dumbarton on Monday May 9.

Around 8pm on Monday evening a grey BMW 3 series car struck five men who were working on the grass verge just west of the roundabout.

When emergency services went to the scene a 59-year-old man was pronounced dead.

A 37-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where hospital staff describe his condition as serious.

Three men aged 38, 43 and 46 years were taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley and released after treatment.

The 43-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 35-year-old passenger were uninjured.

Sergeant Hugh Niccolls from the Road Policing Unit at Dumbarton said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and his colleagues who were injured.

‘Our enquiries into this crash are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash, or who was driving on this road and has dash-cam footage to contact us.

‘I would also like to hear from anyone who saw the BMW 3 series car driving on this road before the crash took place.’

Anyone with information should contact police through 101 with reference number 3304 of May 9.