Traumatised children comforted by Lochgilphead group’s handmade teddies
A group of talented crocheters based at the Multiple Sclerosis centre in Lochgilphead have been doing vital work for children facing distress.
The centre’s crochet group have been working on a project entitled Trauma Teddies, a partnership between Children 1st and Police Scotland to provide comfort and support to any child affected by traumatic or distressing events in Scotland.
The Mid Argyll crocheters, including Charlotte Lee, Mo Green, Morag MacDonald and Mandy Glencross, made several soft toys over recent months and now have handed them to Police Scotland.
Police Constable Artem Derevyankin visited the Campbell Street centre to collect the teddies and take them to Lochgilphead Police Station.