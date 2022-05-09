Lodges will replace Stonefield’s old pool

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Two lodges are set to replace a derelict former swimming pool building in Tarbert after planning permission was granted by Argyll and Bute Council.

Overview Investments made the proposal to the council for a site within the grounds of Stonefield Castle Hotel to provide more tourism accommodation.

No objections were lodged by statutory consultees and no members of the public registered comments with the council.

A planning officer from the authority said that the site would be accessed via the hotel’s own private road off the A83. The two cabins will be single storey.

The planning officer said: ‘The application site falls within a Rural Opportunity Area where policy of the adopted Argyll and Bute Local Development Plan 2015 encourages sustainable forms of small scale developments on appropriate sites including the open countryside as well as small-scale infill, rounding-off, redevelopment and change of use of existing buildings.

‘Given the current land use of the application site and wider land ownership, the proposal would also be assessed against policies which generally encourage development which will support the local tourism economy, provided that the development complies with all other relevant policies.

‘The proposed site, though outwith both a national scenic area and areas of panoramic quality designations, is located in a historically and culturally sensitive vicinity where it is contained by various listed buildings and designated garden and designed landscape.

‘The proposed single storey structures will be wood clad and located on the edge of woodland. They will replace an existing derelict building and hard surfaced area.

‘While the proposal incorporates the removal of some four trees, the trees have been assessed as defective with the tree survey submitted in support of the proposal and as such their removal would be required regardless of the development.’

The officer added: ‘The structure would not pose adverse impact on the setting of the listed buildings, the designated garden and designed landscape, ancient woodland inventory nor the wider natural environment where it is located.’