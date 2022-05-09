Inaugural Dalriada rugby 7s tournament to kick-off on Islay

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Dalriada-style rugby tournament for adults is being trialled on Islay this weekend and if successful could kickstart an Argyll sevens circuit.

The idea is the brainchild of rugby development officer Andrew Johnston following the success of the current minis initiative.

After looking into the feasibility of launching such a tournament, the project was handed over to the competing teams to co-ordinate.

The main motivation is to encourage and promote rugby in areas where teams perhaps struggle to commit to a regular full season because of problems travelling long distances to matches.

If successful, the tournament will hopefully become an annual feature in the Scottish rugby calendar with different teams hosting the event. It is also hoped the rugby will attract extra visitors and subsequently boost local economies.

The tournament will see each team competing in three games in a round-robin rugby 7s competition.

Competing teams in the inaugural event are Jura, Islay, Bute and Mid Argyll. For many of the teams the tournament will be their first chance to take part in a competitive fixture.

Jura player/captain Fraser Watson said: ‘Everyone is really looking forward to this event. Supporters will be part of history by attending the first senior Dalriada tournament and can expect action-packed, fast-paced, exciting rugby as each team battles to be crowned inaugural champions.

‘I am looking forward to representing Jura this weekend.’

The inaugural Dalriada Cup will be held in Port Ellen, Islay, this Saturday, May 14, at 12.30pm.