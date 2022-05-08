Nursery children hone their nurturing skills
The early learning centre children at Badden Farm Nursery are helping rear six orphan lambs from a local farm.
Nursery manager Jennifer Campbell said: ‘The lambs are all thriving and love having the children coming in to visit and play, but most of all feed them their milk. When the lambs are strong enough they will return to the farm.’