Co-op seeks more Mid Argyll causes for community fund

The Co-op has opened applications for a new round of community funding and is looking for causes throughout Mid Argyll to apply.

Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers, Befrienders and Inveraray Shinty Club are currently supported by the fund which focuses on groups that provide access to food, help to improve mental wellbeing or provide opportunities for young people.

For the first time the Co-op is adding causes that work to protect local biodiversity or tackle climate change to its priorities.

Co-op member pioneer co-ordinator Kate Skinner said: ‘Each store will adopt up to three causes for the year.

‘Co-op members are then able to choose which cause they wish to support and with one penny from every £1 spent going into the fund, the benefits to groups can be substantial. Last year a total of £85 million throughout the UK went to support local causes.’

Groups can apply to the fund via www.coop.co.uk/causes. Applications close on May 29 and successful applicants will be announced in October 2022.

Groups in the Tarbert or Lochgilphead areas can discuss their application with Kate Skinner at katherine.skinner@coop.co.uk and those around Inveraray and Cairndow should contact Lynda Syed at lynda.syed@coop.co.uk.