Twinshocks Championships return to iconic Carnasserie

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A former world champion was among the crowds gathered to watch more than 100 racers compete at Carnasserie Castle, Kilmartin on Sunday May 1.

Neil Hudson was the first British rider to win a 250cc world motocross championship when he took the title in 1981.

Three years previously he had raced at the only motocross world championships to be hosted in Scotland. This week he returned to that iconic venue in the grounds of Carnasserie Castle.

Neil was guest of honour at the Scottish Twinshock Championships in Kilmartin on a day that had special significance, being the first time the competition had been held since 2019.

Competitors, with families, friends and motocross fans to support them, went around a track soaked from the previous day’s rain, however, the weather stayed dry for the duration of the contest.

Among the competitors was Robbie Allan for whom the Kilmartin championships hold a particularly important place in his racing life.

Robbie’s late father, Robbie Allan senior, was the organiser of the famous 1978 World Motocross Grand Prix.

The younger man did his father proud on Sunday, taking fourth place in the over 50s’ class and having his prize presented by the world champion.

The Scottish Twinshock Scramble Club chairman Ricky Caldwell said: ‘We had a cracking weekend at Carnasserie Castle. The weather held off for a dry, but overcast day and Sean Doherty took to the mic to give a brilliant day’s commentary.

‘Many thanks to the MacLeod family for their kind permission & support to make this event happen.

See the full results here: https://speedhive.mylaps.com/Events/1975738?fbclid=IwAR2rjzYJXZZWflCN-5r-qBp6ukAedow1bSP6FyxrJj4j7494RbWKROedsQM–

PICS

no_a18 motocross2_photograph iain alexander.jpg. Kilmartin is the only site in Scotland to have hosted the motocross world championships

no_a18TwinShock05. Robbie Allan received his trophy from ex world champion Neil Hudson

no_a18TwinShock02. Isla Donaldson and her dog Benji help prepare dad Craig’s bike for the race.