The Argyll Convention is back! 

This Argyll Convention Christian conference has taken place in Oban annually since 2013, with the exception of the last two ‘pandemic’ years.

And this year will see it return on Tuesday August 2 to Thursday August 4, with the morning meetings at 10am and the evening meeting at 7.30pm, in the Corran Halls, Oban. The theme will be In Christ Alone!

There is no charge, although donations are welcome, or registration, and you can turn up without booking to as many or as few sessions as you like. Free and easy!

The conference is a unique local opportunity to meet other Christians, regardless of ‘label’, or to find out more about the Christian faith. The convention welcomes people from all over Argyll and neighbouring areas, as well as holidaymakers and visitors from further afield.

A special feature of the convention has been that it has attracted speakers of international standing and this year is no exception, with Ian Hamilton, Chad Vegas and Wayne Sutton set to take to the stage.

Further details about this event can be found at argyllconvention.com

Organisers hope you will save the dates and come along.