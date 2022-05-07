Options meeting for Minard Primary School

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

More than three years after its doors were closed, Minard Primary School will be the subject of an open meeting on Thursday May 19.

No pupils have attended Minard since October 2018, instead going to schools in Inveraray, Furnace and Lochgilphead.

Councillors agreed to the mothballing process continuing until June this year and now Argyll and Bute Council has invited all interested parties to give their views on the school’s future.

A spokesperson for Minard Community Trust explained that formal closure of the school was being considered among other options, and added: ‘If the council decides to close the school there is an opportunity for the community to request an asset transfer using the Community Empowerment Act.

‘Minard Community Trust already owns some of the land around the school.

‘The trust is interested to understand different views from the community about the future of the school and its grounds and how they might be used in future, including if they should continue as an asset for the community.’

Following the meeting, held at the school from 10am until 5pm, an option appraisals report will be completed.