District news – May 6, 2022

Tarbert

Tarbert Village Hall committee has appointed a consultancy company to gauge interest in setting up a community laundry.

Slockavullin-based CSL Consultancy is compiling a survey as part of a feasibility study to determine if there is a demand in Tarbert and the surrounding area for the proposed service which would be housed in an outbuilding at the village hall.

The laundry being considered by the hall committee would be open to individuals, however, the committee is particularly keen to hear from small businesses such as those operating guest houses, self-catering and bed-and-breakfast properties who may want to make regular use of a community laundry.

CSL Consultancy owner Charlotte Lee said: ‘I am delighted to have been commissioned to help identify potential demand for a new modern laundry. I am developing a survey, but would welcome people’s initial thoughts. I can be contacted at charlotte@cslconsultancy.net.’

Rhu

The Rhu Inn will be more family friendly when it opens under new ownership in the next few weeks, according to licensing officials.

The Garelochhead Road business was taken over by the IP Partnership after going on the market in October 2021. It has now had plans approved for a restaurant and longer opening hours.

At a meeting of Argyll and Bute Licensing Board on Tuesday April 26, councillors voiced their support for the inn being brought back into use.

Helensburgh and Lomond South SNP Councillor Richard Trail said: ‘I welcome the refurbishment of the premises, which were getting old and tired and in need of some refreshment.’

The new licence will amend the children and young people conditions and change its opening time from 12.30pm on Sundays to 11am. Off-sales will now be allowed from 10am to 10pm seven days a week.

Licensing standards officer Raymond Park said: ‘The new owners have reviewed the current operating plan and introduced a few changes to make it more family-friendly.

‘This includes introducing food. The environmental health officer is assisting with the safety aspects.’

David Davidson of the IP Partnership said: ‘We are aiming to open late May or June. There is a significant among of work to do as the premises are in a pretty poor state of repair.

‘It is a more extensive refurbishment than we thought, but the process is well under way and we are aiming for early summer.’

Cairnbaan

A community-organised event at the Cairnbaan Hotel has delivered a raft of ideas for the village as well as potentially life-saving training.

On Tuesday April 26, residents met to learn how to use the Cairnbaan defibrillator and discuss plans for the canal-side hub. The telephone box at Lock 8 has been used as a hub since being taken over by the community last year after funding for its refurbishment was given by AmcoGiffen, the company responsible for renewing the canal gates.

The well-attended meeting provided a forum for discussion on how to make best use of the hub and paved the way for a new village landmark.

Resident Susan Simpson said: ‘We have the go-ahead for the cairn of painted stones beside the phone box.

‘We can cheer up our wee village with a splash off colour. Please get arty and contribute as we are hoping to begin the building of the cairn in the next few weeks.’

Susan added that the community is hoping to receive stones decorated in bright colours, rainbows, animals, slogans and hearts.

Craignish

The community-built roundhouse at Talamh an Righ, Craignish, should soon be enjoyed by primary school pupils during their break time thanks to a new funding application.

Craignish Primary School Parent Teacher Council met on Thursday April 28 with a Mid Argyll educational wellbeing officer in a bid to resolve an issue that has so far limited the use of the roundhouse.

Built in 2020, the roundhouse has been a popular community resource, but is off-limits to primary pupils at playtime due to it not being in direct sight of the school and, therefore, unsupervised.

A recent survey of parents found everyone wanted the roundhouse used by the pupils, but with supervision. Now, following the meeting with wellbeing officer Rosie Mackay, the children should be free to play at the wooden, turf-roofed venue next term.

Parent teacher council representative Christina Saunders explained: ‘The school did not have the correct funding for supervised break times so for the past six months we have been pursuing the educational services to see how they could facilitate this.

‘We met with Rosie Mackay and received a positive outcome. An application has gone into the council for an extra three hours of funding a week to provide at least three sessions of supervised break times using the roundhouse from the start of the new term in August.’

The roundhouse at Talamh An Righ will soon be enjoyed by Craignish Primary School pupils. no_a18CraignishRoundhouse01.