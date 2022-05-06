Ultra-luxury race accused of nature ‘vandalism’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The world’s most expensive endurance race arrived in Mid Argyll on April 27 dogged by controversy after being accused of ‘vandalism’ in its preceding stage on Arran.

Participants ran along the shores of Loch Fyne, around Inveraray Castle, were fed by Michelin-star chefs and slept in luxurious tents at Minard Castle and Dalmally, but throughout the Argyll leg organisers were fielding a barrage of complaints.

Several rocks around Arran’s Goatfell, in a site of special scientific interest, were spray-painted with yellow markers for the participants to follow.

Organisers responded to complaints made about the markings saying that biodegradable chalk-paint had been used, however the painting provoked anger on social media and claims of vandalism.

Mountain guide Lucy Wallace visited Goatfell the day after the race and said she discovered ‘hundreds’ of yellow waymarks sprayed to rocks.

Lucy said: ‘We saw that the mountain had been daubed in hundreds of these sprayed-on yellow waymarks. They were painted by a mountain running event, Highland Kings.

‘I have since spoken to a number of event organisers who say that this really goes against accepted practice.’

‘I also understand that it will fatally change the pH of the granite boulders and kill the lichens that grow there. Goatfell is a SSSI and a landscape that is precious to a great many people.’

A spokesperson from Highland Kings said: ‘Since the event ended the Highland Kings team has been working with the National Trust for Scotland to remove all traces of markers from the course.

‘We sincerely apologise for the upset we have caused in relation to route markers on our recent ultra-marathon event. All materials during the event were specifically selected to protect our green spaces including the use of biodegradable chalk.

‘It was always in our operations plan to have our team return to the route in the days following the event to remove all trace of the biodegradable chalk and this has now been completed as planned.’

Organiser Primal Adventures has announced dates for the 2023 event which will take place between May 1 and 4 2023.